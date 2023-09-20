A prominent traditional ruler in Osun state, Oluwo Of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Wednesday, called on the government to ensure justice prevails in the circumstances surrounding the death of the rising artist, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

The monarch made the call in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, in Osogbo.

Oba Adewale, who described the deceased death as a colossal loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria and the world at large, commiserated with his immediate family and the entertainment industry.

He, however, appealed to the protesting youths to be calm and civil in their conduct and public demonstration, admonishing, the ardent lovers of Mohbad to leave the streets and go home.

According to him, the protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed, saying that stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad and that the youths should cooperate with the government by peacefully conducting themselves.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE