NAPTIP rescues 10 victims of human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) Kano zonal command has rescued 10victims of human trafficking on their way to the Niger Republic for labour exploitation.

NAPTIP North-West Zonal Coordinator, Abdullahi Babale, stated this to pressmen in Kano.

He, however, disclosed that the victims were recruited from Kogi, Delta, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun and Osun states.

According to him, the victims were between the ages of 9 and 28 years while two of them were male and eight were female.

Babale further disclosed that they were currently undergoing counselling.

He, however, added that efforts were being made to reunite them with their families.





