South-West speakers condemn Owo attack

The Conference of Speakers in South-West, on Saturday, condemned the gruesome attack on the St.Francis Catholic Church in Owo where scores of people lost their lives.

The Chairman of South-West Speakers Conference who is the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David, described the attack on the innocent people who were performing religious obligation as wicked

Oleyelogun observed that the ancient town of Owo was known for peace before the strike by terrorists, which caused havoc to many households affected by the ugly trend.

The Chairman South-West Speakers’ Conference noted that members did well in passing the regional security network code-name ‘Amotekun’ which he said has performed excellently in securing the South-West region.

He called on other security agencies to intensify efforts and harmonise their operations with a view to securing the lives and property of people who are daily being threatened.

Oleyelogun on behalf of other Speakers in the South-west region commended governor Rotimi Akeredolu for taking bold steps on security issues in the sub-region.





While commiserating with Akeredolu, the Owo community and the Catholic community, the South-West Conference of Speakers called on residents to be vigilant and report strange movements in the community to law enforcement agents.

The body of South-West Speakers also advised Governors in the sub-region to jointly embark on aerial surveillance of the entire SouthWwest, using helicopters or drones.

The South-west conference of Speakers equally called on the South-western Security network, ‘Amotekun’ to intensify efforts at joint border patrol of the sub-region to checkmate the influx of criminal-minded individuals.

