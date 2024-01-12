The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said it rescued 41 victims of human trafficking and arrested 18 suspected traffickers in Anambra State in 2023.

The Public Relations Officer of the agency in the state, Mr Anthony Okafor, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Awka, on Friday, said a total of twenty-five human trafficking cases were reported to the agency in the year under review.

According to him, out of 25 cases, seven were being prosecuted, while 17 others are still under investigation.

Okafor who said no conviction of suspects under trial was secured in 2023, appealed to the citizens to promptly report suspicious activities to NAPTIP while the agency does the needful to establish authenticity or otherwise of the suspicion.

“What we expect from the citizenry is a prompt reporting of cases when they happen in line with the slogan that says ‘when you see something, you say something’.

“We encourage the public to always report cases of human trafficking to NAPTIP and such cases will be handled professionally while the offenders are diligently prosecuted.”

The PRO appreciated the support and assistance from the State government and called for sustenance to boost the fight against human trafficking in the area.

“We cannot do it alone. But with government cooperation and support, cases of human trafficking will be reduced to the barest minimum in the state.”

