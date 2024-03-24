THE Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended a member of the House of Representatives representing the platform of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) for Ajingi/Albasu/Gaya Federal Constituency, Dr Ghali Tijjani for distributing 18,600 bags of grains and sharing a sum of N20 million to people in his constituents to assist less privileged people during the month of Ramadan.

Making this assertion while speaking on his behalf over the weekend, on the occasion the Special Adviser to the Kano state governor on political matters, Sunusi Surajo Kwankwaso, commended Panda for the gesture.

According to him, the new set of lawmakers, especially those from NNPP, is the best in the history of Kano, who were making efforts to touch the lives of their people.

He noted that the lawmakers are following the footsteps of the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in making efforts to help the common man.

While commending the lawmaker for the gesture, the Governor urged his colleagues to follow suit.

While speaking at the flag off of the distribution in Kano, disclosed that the gesture was to ease the suffering of his constituents, especially in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He added that considering the current economic challenges in the country, he has no choice as a representative than to share the palliatives to his constituents.

According to him, he would distribute 3600 bags of 25kg of rice and 3000 bags of 10kg of rice to the constituents.

ALSO READ: Primate Ayodele to Putin: Prepare for another deadly attack in Russia

Hon Panda stated that 6000 bags of 10kg maize flour and 6000 bags of 10kg of millet would also be shared with the constituents.

He said that the gesture, alongside the disbursement of the sum of N20 million to 1000 youths in the constituency are some of his plans for the constituents in the first quarter of 2024.

“We will continue to support our people. We will be doing this up to the end of this year. This for the first quarter.

In quarter two (Q2)we will disburse farming inputs to thousands of farmers. In Q3, we will launch empowerment schemes to over 3000 youths and women.

While in Q4 we will repair and build classes and schools and roads. We will do what we can with the available budget to us,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE