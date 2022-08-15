NAPS condemns murder of Miss MAPOLY, seeks arrest of culprits

Metro
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
NAPS condemns murder of Miss MAPOLY, seeks arrest of culprits
Happiness Odeh, Miss MAPOLY

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has condemned the killing of Miss Happiness Odeh, a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of NAPS, Comrade Noah Agada, in a statement issued to journalists in Lokoja on Monday said the killing of Miss Odeh was worrisome and disheartening.

While describing the deceased as a promising Nigerian Student, he noted that her death remains a serious threat on other Students in the country.

The statement reads in part, “Life is a precious gift, a fundamental right no man should take.

“We will recall that on the 9th of August, 2022, It went viral that Miss Happiness Odeh who was the MISS MAPOLY was declared missing. Fast forward to this day, it strikes our heart to hear the sad news of her death after being murdered by her abductor.

“This is a serious security threat on the lives of our students and we must call on the necessary quarters to swing into action.

“The security of lives and property is the first and major responsibility of the government. We are thereby calling on the Executive Governor of Ogun state, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun and the Commissioner of Police to bring to book the perpetrators of this wicked act.

“We also call on the student community to help the security agents to provide useful information as it regards this act. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

