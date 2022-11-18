NANS urges NSCDC intensify efforts at ending illegal bunkering in Ogun

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged the officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to step up their operations in order to bring to end activities of illegal oil bunkers in Ogun State.

The students under the auspices of NANS Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Ogun axis and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), frowned at what they described as the “apparent boldness of these illegal bunkers who now move already subsidised petroleum products in tankers to other countries via the porous border areas around Ogun State”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Damilola Simeon Kehinde, Chairman, NANS JCC/Ogun axis and Comrade Ogunrombi Gbemileke, National President, NAOSS National, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read in part: “Students Constituency have remained resolute over time in speaking against aberrations and any developments that are inconsistent with our communal values or detrimental to the sustainability of our collective existence.

“These laudable activities have severally culminated into palpable impacts on our society.

“Even as students, we have led several campaigns against corruption, abuse of office, financial misappropriation, wastage of public funds, deficient service delivery by public officers, civil servants and uniformed men alike among others.

“We are therefore immensely surprised, by the unprofessional conduct and outright abandonment of primary duties of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command.

The illegal bunkers who are now having a field day and carrying out their criminal activities without fear are effectively throwing the nation into further financial gloom as Nigeria continues to lose about $700M monthly to the villainous actions of crude oil illegal bunkers.

“At this crucial time when decisive steps are being taken in the best interest of our dear country, NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi should ensure that his men are responsible to their responsibilities by setting up a special independent investigation panel to holistically analyse the modus operandi of Ogun state command and determine the appropriate punitive measures to mete out to them as Nigeria cannot afford to condone waste in any way.

“We must however commend the Nigeria Customs Service Ogun state Command for taking up the challenge of securing the State borders and remaining undaunted in spite of limited resources at their disposal,” it stated.

