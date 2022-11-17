Alex Okosi, Idris Elba, David Olusoga, Duro Olowu, Raheem Sterling, others named on UK Black Power list 2022

With decades of successful careers, Nigerian media and tech executive, Alex Okosi; English actor and DJ, Idris Elba OBE; British historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and film-maker, David Olusoga OBE; Nigerian-born British fashion designer, Duro Olowu; English professional footballer, Raheem Sterling MBE and other outstanding men and women across industries have been recognised as part of Britain’s 100 most influential black people in the Powerlist 2022.

Alex Okosi, who is Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, where he is responsible for the platform’s growth in Russia, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, spent 22 years at ViacomCBS in the US, Europe and Africa before taking on the role at YouTube.

Among his career highlights was developing the business plan and leading the rollout of the conglomerate’s entry into Africa.

Idris Elba OBE is an English actor, DJ, producer and writer. He is known for his roles in American Gangster, Takers, The Losers, Thor, Prometheus, Pacific Rim and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He won a Golden Globe Award in 2011 and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2016.

Duro Olowu is a Nigerian-born British fashion designer best known for his innovative combinations of patterns and textiles that draw inspiration from his international background. In 2005, Olowu won the New Designer of the Year Award at the British Fashion Awards. The only designer to do so prior to their first catwalk show. In 2007, he made his runway debut at London Fashion Week. In 2009 he was named the Best International Designer at the African Fashion Awards, and was also one of six designers nominated for the Swiss Textile Federation’s coveted prize of €100,000.

Raheem Sterling MBE is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder. He began his career at Queens Park Rangers before signing for Liverpool in 2010. He was awarded the Golden Boy award in 2014. In July 2015, following a lengthy dispute over a new contract, he was signed by Manchester City in a transfer potentially worth £49 million, the highest transfer fee ever paid for an English player at the time. He went on to help Manchester City win back-to-back Premier League titles in the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons.

The Powerlist was launched in 2007 to showcase black role models to young people. It is now regarded as the leading authority on issues of black influence. Now in its 15th year, The Powerlist, in partnership with J.P. Morgan, honours incredible men and women across a wide range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts.

Michael Eboda, CEO of Powerful Media, said: “The Powerlist continues to be the leading showcase, acknowledgement and reminder of the amazing individuals of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage we have in the UK and I would like to hugely congratulate each and every one on the list.”

This year’s list consists of several business leaders, many of whom have risen to the top as a result of their remarkable achievements. Amongst these are Dean Forbes, CEO, Forterro Group, and Paulette Simpson, Executive, Corporate Affairs and Public Policy; and Jamaica National Bank; Executive Director, The Voice Media Group.