NANS to collaborate with Ekiti institutions on prosecution of randy lecturers

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has vowed to rid the higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with the management to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour are dismissed and prosecuted.

The Chairman, NANS/Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Mr Abiola Ogunleye, spoke on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Ekiti State University(EKSU), Ado-Ekiti to review the activities of the body.

Ogunleye flanked by other NANS leaders, applauded the EKSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eddy Olanipekun for expelling a lecturer that recently engaged in sexual assault, saying that would send a signal that there were no sacred cows on campuses.

He also saluted the EKSU management for fast-tracking action on how to make the university fully residential by partnering private bodies to build hostels in the university.

“Protection of students against all forms of victimisation, sexual assaults, and harassment are our priority. The management of all higher institutions operating in Ekiti had assured us that they won’t tolerate such act. Even when a lecturer was indicted for sexual assault here in EKSU, he was dismissed from this University. This confirmed that the management has zero-tolerance for harassment.

“We are also happy that the university had developed a robust and interactive homegrown portal and established more lecture theatres. All these will add values and the quality of education in EKSU.”

Passing a vote on confidence in the leadership of EKSU, Ogunleye said they took the step to encourage EKSU management who has worked for full accreditation for all courses being run by the institution.

NANS leader commended the EKSU management for also donating Covid 19 facilities to the state government during the heat if the pandemic and for prioritising the welfare of students and staff to avert an internal crisis.

