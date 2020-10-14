Despite opposition, APC caretaker insists on membership register

Despite opposition to the move, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) has said it would proceed with its plan to conduct a national membership register for the ruling party.

Yobe State governor and Chairman of the (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni made the disclosure on Wednesday at a meeting with the state chairmen of the 36 states in the federation.

A group, Concerned APC Members, had on Monday accused the APC Caretaker team of trying to use the membership register to achieve tenure elongation for itself.

Addressing newsmen, spokesperson of the group, Abdullahi Dauda, argued that the plan to produce a national register for the party faithful was outside the assignment the Buni Committee was saddled with at the last June National Executive Committee meeting.

He further revealed that the Governor Buni led interim leadership with six months tenure was given the responsibility to reconcile aggrieved members and to conduct a National Convention by December 2020.

But addressing the state chairmen on Wednesday, Governor Buni insisted that the conduct of the national membership register was sacrosanct and irreversible. He directed the state chairmen to proceed with sensitisation of the party faithful ahead of the exercise.

He said:” Please, also allow me to use this opportunity to inform us all that the need for our party to undertake a Partywide national membership register update is sacrosanct to our strength and preparation for all upcoming and future electioneering outings.

The CECPC is already at the table strategising on the national membership registration exercise.

“The responsibility is on you as able state chairmen to commence the procedure for full sensitisation and needed awareness for a successful membership registration exercise in your various states as we all wait for the final briefing from CECPC.”

Appraising its performance in the last four months since the sack of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led national working committee, Governor Buni said his leadership has restored internal democracy in the APC and ensured reconciliation of its aggrieved chieftains in states chapters.

“The APC CECPC, having taken over the management of the party’s affairs in the circumstances which you are familiar with a few months ago, has taken and implemented a number of open-door policies to revamp and improve the lots of the party both internally and with respect to the party’s integrity and acceptance nationally. “Consequently, we have recorded a number of positive results, which include the resolution of several internal disputes that were menacing in several state chapters of the Party.

“These much and as the anchor of the Committee’s modus-Operandi, we have made the decisions and have effected procedures that among several other, have;

“Created a level playing ground for all members of the party, inclusive of state chapters to run affairs of the party in their domain without unnecessary and destructive interference from external interests, for as long as the laws and regulations of the Party are duly abided by;

“This has consequently ushered in a much-needed regime of internal democracy within the party as was obvious in the handling of the various primary elections that were coordinated in the last few months by CECPC, and the manner of the conduct of the recent Ondo State election that the party won.

“The CECPC has embarked on massive conflict resolution in the party across the 36 states and FCT. We have also been able to reach a compromise that demands the withdrawal of all internal litigations against the party, to allow for internal resolutions and settlement of disputes. This alone is a huge positive that would not have been possible without your full support and collaboration as party chairmen across the states of the federation.

“The CECPC, however, will still plead with you to use the goodwill of your offices to ensure the full withdrawal of such litigations that may still remain within your domain before the next NEC meeting of the party.

You may, however, reach out to my office, in writing, if need be for assistance such matters that may be beyond your powers – as it is a part of the consensus-building process to restore our party to the path of glory.”

