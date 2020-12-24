NANS new senate president promises quality leadership

THE newly elected senate president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Innocent Okafor, has promised to provide quality leadership to Nigerian youths to renew their hope as major stakeholders in nation building.

Okafor, who hails from Anambra State, emerged victorious during the election held in Abuja, last week.

In a statement in Awka, Okafor urged the youths to look at the future with great optimism, adding that the new leadership of NANS would ensure peaceful coexistence and uninterrupted academic activities in all tertiary institutions in the country.

Okafor, a versatile student unionist and activist, was secretary and deputy coordinator of NANS Zone B comprising 75 tertiary institutions across the South-East and the South-South.

