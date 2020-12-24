FUNAAB, first to get international accreditation in CEADESE — Salako

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is the first university in Nigeria to obtain an international accreditation for its Centre of Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE) programme, according to the Vice Chancellor, Professor.Kolawole Salako.

He said the accreditation was carried out in 2019 by the board of the agency for Quality Assurance System (AQAS) in Germany.

Professor Salako disclosed that .four postgraduate programmes had been accredited, adding that the centre had students from the Benin Republic, Liberia and the Gambia.

He also revealed that FUNAAB students shone well in the professional examinations conducted by various bodies such as the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), of which FUNAAB students came first in one of the competitions.

Reacting to food insecurity in Nigeria, Professor Salako said the university was involved in food production, which he said included maize and Rice farm, among other crops, planted in response to the likely post-corona virus pandemic food shortages.

“The university has its own value addition factory, where cassava is processed into different things such as high quality cassava flour, ‘garri’, odourless ‘fufu’ and some confectioneries.

FUNAAB is doing its best to contribute to feeding Nigeria,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…