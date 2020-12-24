Polytechnic Ibadan governing council chair tasks individuals, private sectors on education

Chairman Governing Council, Polytechnic Ibadan, Professor Adekunle Akinyemi, has expressed the need for individuals and private sector to support the education sector in the country.

He stated this during the conferment of Doctor of Philosophy (PHD), on some dignitaries, by Espam-Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, last Friday, at Mauve 21 Event Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan.

Professor Akinyemi, who was also one of the recipients, explained that the education sector should not suffer amidst lots of philanthropists in the country.

He said: “Over the years, many of these philanthropists have built schools, given scholarships and endowed universities with chairs and also constructed buildings to promote educational change.”

He advocated support for the education of brilliant under-privileged people but are financially handicapped.

“We are here to advocate for those who are endowed with good brains but are financially handicapped to be able to afford education. You will agree with me that such people are many in the Nigerian societies,” he said.

Present at the event were the school founder, Professor Martial Lipeb, who decorated the awardees; the registrar, Mrs Omolewa Egor Ese and their Nigerian representatives, Dr. Akande Kazeem. Babatunde and Dr Popoola Olusegun Victor.

The recipients of the honorary Doctor of Philosophy included the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111; Registrar, Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, Dr Abass Saibu; Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Ogun State, Adewumi Christopher; Principal Manager, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abuja Amadi Chimezie; Ogunrombi 1 Ona-Ara Local Government Area, Oba Richard Adesokan; Managing Director/CEO, Mechano Power Systems Limited, Olayinka Gbolahan an Osun State politician and businessman, Prince Olaniyan Ademola.

Speaking, the registrar of the institution, Mrs Omolewa Ego Ese, explained that the awards were conferred on the dignitaries as part of the programme of the university’s 11th Matriculation and 8th Convocation, held on the University premises in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on November 28, 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…