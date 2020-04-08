Journalists barred from covering Naira Marley’s trial 

Journalists were barred from covering the trial of Nigerian singer, Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley is being tried at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for alleged violation of the social distancing rule of Lagos State by attending a crowded birthday party.

The birthday party was organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, for her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello.

