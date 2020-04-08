COVID-19: Immigration service disinfects facilities

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, has directed the disinfection of all operational windows of the service where the public patronises it.

Babandede disclosed this in a statement by the service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the service was taking advantage of the lockdown and movement restriction to carry out this work.

The service had suspended operations at its passport offices and migrant e-registration centres nationwide in compliance government orders to curtail the further spread of the COVID-19.

“The service is taking this opportunity to appreciate all and sundry for their concern and prayers.

“We are assuring Nigerians that all passport and other service delivery units are doing their best to clear the backlog of applications submitted for passports.

“Including other NIS facilities before the government directive to enable a smooth resumption at the end of the period given by the government,” he said.

Babandede said that the State Comptrollers around the borders were busy monitoring the field officers for compliance and enforcement in line with a government directive.

The comptroller General added that this also guarantees harmonious habitation and living between the NIS operatives and border communities within this period.

