COVID-19: Ekiti varsity lecturers produce hand sanitizers

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, have produced sanitizers through the research work of some scientists and donated to government to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking while donating some of the products to the Ekiti State government in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday, ASUU Chairman, Akure Zone, Professor Olu Olufayo, revealed that the alcohol-based product christened ‘ASUU Sanitizer’ will be distributed free to over 5,000 residents.

He said the zone has mandated all the five public universities under it to produce World Health Organisation- compliant sanitizers that can curtail the spread of the virus.

Olufayo said his colleagues across Nigeria are in the laboratories conducting various researches into how to find a cure to the COVID-19, saying the results will be out soon.

According to him, “Since this pandemic broke out in Nigeria, ASUU has been supporting the government physically and financially through provisions of quality sanitizers and running of jingles on radio and television and distribution of handbills to educate our people about COVID-19.

“Again, our members all over Nigeria are carrying out research upon research to find a cure to this killer virus and the results will be made public very soon.

“ASUU is concerned about the welfare of the populace and we have to support the government despite our unresolved crisis over payroll with the Federal government.

“What we are donating today is in compliance with the directive of ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, that every zone must help the government in whatever form to fight COVID-19.

“We have donated some packs to the Ekiti State Government and over 4,000 will be distributed free at markets, banks, motorparks, rural communities by members, just to ensure that the scourge doesn’t fester among our people.”

