Naira Marley,Gbadamosi, wife, 32 others on their way to court for flouting lockdown order

Popular hip hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popular known as Naira Marley and a governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, are on their way to court now.

Thirty-two others, who were arrested by the police for flouting the stay- at – home order of the state government, are also to be arraigned in court today.