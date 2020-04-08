Naira Marley,Gbadamosi, wife, 32 others on their way to court for flouting lockdown order

By Olalekan Olabulo
naira marley, court

Popular hip hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popular known as Naira Marley and a governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi, are on their way to court now.

Thirty-two others, who were arrested by the police for flouting the stay- at – home order of the state government, are also to be arraigned in court today.
Tribune Online gathered that Naira Marley and Gbadamosi, as well as his wife have left the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti and are on their way to court.
The three people are to be arraigned for flouting the stay-at home and social distancing order of the federal and state governments by attending a birthday party, which was organised for the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.
Akindele and her husband we’re on Monday arraigned in court by the police but Naira Marley and the Gbadamosis surrendered themselves to the police after the arraignment on Monday.

