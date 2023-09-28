Popular Nigerian music artist, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has recounted how he discouraged the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, from committing suicide

Naira Marley made this known on Wednesday during an interview session with Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Following the death of Mohbad, who was formerly signed under Naira Marley’s record label, Marlians Music, some Nigerians have continued to call out the Marlian boss over alleged bullying, victimization, and maltreatment that Mohbad was subjected to while he was alive.

However, Naira Marley, via a statement he released recently, has absolved himself from the allegations, saying he had no involvement in the death of the rapper, adding that previous misunderstandings between them were simply normal family disagreement.

In a new development, Naira Marley alleged that Mohbad struggled with suicidal thoughts while he was alive.

According to him, he was in America at one time when he received a call from Mohbad’s partner, Omowunmi, saying that Mohbad wanted to kill himself.

He added that as soon as he received the call, he reached out to Mohbad directly to encourage him and dissuade him from having suicidal thoughts.

He said, “There was another time when I was in America and his girl called me to say he locked himself in the toilet and he wanted to kill himself or something like that. So, I called him from there and recorded the conversation, asking him: “Why did you want to kill yourself? You are a king, if your family is stressing you out (because this time, he was with his family and all his family was around him) just tell them to chill, you can do what you want to do, do not stress yourself, if you kill yourself now, what do you want people to say.

“I was so concerned so I called him to try to give him a rest of mind, if your family is stressing you out, leave.

“He wanted to commit suicide, in the video, I was just trying to find out what was wrong with him,” he narrated.

