Concern has been raised that in recent times, democracy is experiencing a global decline as in Africa, being undermined by poverty, insecurity, unconstitutional change of government and a decline in electoral integrity.

The assertion was made by the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in a message at the 2023 Democracy Dialogue organised by Goodluck Jonathan Foundation held at Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Tower Hall, Yenogoa, Bayelsa state on Thursday.

The Governor said the situation has been unscored by unconstitutional change of government in some African countries which are all now under military rule, an old-fashioned way of governance.

Mohammed also said that the foregoing narrative about the state of democracy in Africa is a cause for serious concern because the yearnings and aspirations of the people can only be met in a truly democratic setting characterized by electoral integrity, good governance, transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He commended the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation for organising the 2023 Democracy Dialogue aimed at finding solutions to the challenges of Democracy in Africa.

He hoped that its outcome would further assist in advancing democracy not only in Nigeria but in the entire African continent and the benefits to be derived from democratic dispensation.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau noted that the theme of this year’s Democracy Dialogue which is “Breaking New Grounds in the Democracy-Development Nexus in Africa” was not only “germane but timely considering the faltering trajectory of democracy in Africa.

“While democracy has been generally accepted as the best type of government the world over, it is pertinent to ask if the countries that claim to have embraced it do actually observe its tenets of free and fair elections, internal political party democracy, freedom of expression questions of association and good governance.

“These questions become necessary because embracing democracy without observing its tenets is as good as not having a democratic dispensation. The result would be a civilian dictatorship where some vested interest loads it over the majority of the people who have no say in running the affairs of the government.

“It is this state of affairs that becomes the lot of most African countries that claim to be running democratic governments. These pseudodemocratic contraptions have resulted in political instability, economic inequality, social disharmony and insecurity in many African countries.”

The Governor at the dialogue stressed that as a subnational, the Bauchi State Government has taken giant strides in ensuring that democratic tenets of good governance, transparency and accountability are upheld.

He also said that it is done in addition to other initiatives taken to to improve the lives and livelihood of the people through the provision of quality healthcare, improvement of the education system, construction of roads and other infrastructure and the empowerment of youths and women.

The Founder and Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan had earlier said that over the past years, since its establishment, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has successfully implemented projects in Nigeria and several African countries targeting democratic accountability, strengthening governance and building leadership to ensure a transparent and peaceful transition of power.

Goodluck Jonathan also said that the Foundation has actively explored opportunities and contributed to promoting the security of the state and its people with respect for the rule of law, fundamental human rights, and democratic principles.

The former President said that “Our Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is an independent, non-governmental organisation established to advance peace and prosperity on the African continent.”

“We are dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation, advancing democratic governance, advocating for inclusive governance and economic development, promoting citizen’s rights, and continental and national integration,” he added.

He then assured that the Foundation will continue to support the growth and development of democracy and democratic actions in Nigeria and promote good governance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE