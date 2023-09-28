Residents of the Birnin-Kebbi metropolis, who have been plunged into total darkness for more than fourteen days, are lamenting in frustration and anguish, as there seems to be no hope in sight for the restoration of power supply in the state capital.

It would be recalled that Birnin-Kebbi town and its environs were engulfed in darkness due to fire incidents at the substation of the national grid on Thursday, September 14th.

The plight of the people worsened as there was no electricity to power electrical stoves for cooking their meals.

Additionally, liquefied natural gas (LNG), which had served as an alternative for cooking, is not available to buy. In the last week, LNG, popularly called gas, has been scarce for cooking.

Only two gas plants are available in the entire state, including the Katangarawa gas plant and the A.A. Ramp gas plant, both domiciled in Birnin-Kebbi town, the state capital.

Katangarawa plant has been closed since last weekend, while A.A. Ramp, which is serving the community, is besieged by buyers, forming long queues stretching up to 500 metres with different sizes of cylinders.

Industrial cylinders are also in high demand, causing queues up to 500 metres.

During our visit to the A.A. Ramp plant to understand the cause of the long queues, the station manager, Malam Sulaiman Ahmed Al-Ameen, explained that there has been no supply from the main depots in Lagos and Port Harcourt for the past 30 days.

Plants that have exhausted their products remain locked up since there is nothing to sell and no supply.

Malam Al-Ameen called on the Federal Government to quickly intervene before the situation worsens and spirals out of control.

The majority of families in the metropolis have resorted to buying firewood for their domestic cooking.





Trees planted to combat desertification are now being felled on a daily basis to produce charcoal.

A bag of charcoal in Birnin-Kebbi was sold for N4,000 last weekend, but due to the scarcity of gas, the price has surged to N7,000 per bag.

Residents are urgently calling on the Federal Government to intervene in the plight of the suffering people, who face these challenges on a daily basis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…