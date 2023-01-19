Youths should develop their talents to make headway

An award-winning poster designer, Franklin Emeka Ozomah, has charged Nigerian youths to develop their talents and skills to make headway amid the present unemployment problems adversely affecting millions of people worldwide, especially youngsters who could leverage their God-given abilities.

The talented poster designer said that the country’s creative industries could solve the unemployment problems the world currently battles, especially in a country like Nigeria, producing a lot of talented youths.

According to him, millions of Nigerians are individually blessed with different forms of creative abilities, skills, and talents, all of which have the potential to create wealth and jobs if they are well-developed.

He said such personal endowments are enough for the production of intellectual property, one of which is part of many advantages to Nollywood as a globally recognised industry from Nigeria, adding, “I have enjoyed every bit of my involvement in this creative world dealing with a wide range of audiences.”

Ozomah, an award-winning graphics artist with seven years of industrial experience, said one of the things that helped him to go far was discovering the abilities he naturally possessed, some of which include his artistic skills, concept development, and drive to explore the creative world.

He said not only that, but he still had to go further to develop these skills to perfect his outputs and understand the job’s nitty-gritty. While gathering materials and the needed technology, he had to know their operational mechanisms to make his job more manageable.

“I am a product of grass to grace. I wasn’t inspired to do what I am doing today because of a need to compete with anyone. Instead, my motivation was to develop my talents and contribute my quota to producing other people’s creative works.

“No matter how talented you are, you still need to nurture your raw skills by training in a formal setting, so you can be well groomed and acquire abilities to face challenges and overcome them,” Ozomah said.

Since he launched in 2016, Ozomah has featured in many Nollywood projects, promoting movies that later became bestsellers, some of which include Omo Ghetto The Saga; Rattle Snake; The Ghost; The Tout; Battle On Bukka Street; Rattlesnake; Living In Bondage; Christmas In Miami; Ayinla; Obara’m and The Johnson’s, Oloibiri.

The excellence that distinguished him in the industry has brought honour to Ozomah, winning awards such as Toronto International Film Festival Best Movie Poster 2020 (The Session) and Niaja Graphics Designer Top Poster Designer 2022.





What he does is make the best graphical presentation of newly released movies in posters to create an impressive attraction to the general audience. Of all these creative concepts, Ozomah’s designs have been rated among the best in the movie industry.

There are more top movie projects with Ozomah’s touch, which include Battle On Buka (a Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde film); Rattle Snake (a Play Network Studio production); The Mystic River Series (a Native Media Production); Voiceless (a Native Media TV); Nneka (The Pretty Serpent) and Petty Evil.

Others are Dante’s Inferno; Dinner At My Place; Exit Plan; The Stand Up Movie; The UnderDog Diary; FatBulous; Win or Lose (by James Amuta); and Passport (directed by Demeji Ajibola), among others.