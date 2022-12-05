NAHCON calls on state pilgrims boards to apply for 2022 Hajj refunds

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 pre-hajj preparations, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called on state Muslim pilgrim’s welfare boards yet to apply for the refund of their pilgrims that participated in the 2022 Hajj to do so immediately.

This is coming on the heels of the confirmation by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of a scheduled Zoom meeting with NAHCON on December 21 in preparation for the 2023 Hajj in a letter officially received through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A release signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara and made available to Tribune Online disclosed that the state pilgrims’ welfare boards were to enable the commission to settle all 2022 Hajj pending issues with a view to avoiding interference while preparing for the 2023 Hajj season.

“The call was necessitated by the Commission’s resolve to settle all 2022 Hajj pending issues to avoid interference while preparing for the forthcoming Hajj season,” Usara stated.

Disclosing more facts on the December 21 Zoom meeting with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Usara informed us the meeting was scheduled to commence by 10: 30 am Saudi Arabian time, 8: 30 am Nigerian time.

According to her, the meeting was aimed at laying the foundation for the signing of the 2023 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

“Some issues to be presented in the zoom meeting include determining the cost of Hajj 2023 services, specifically the cost of the Masha’ir package.

“It would be recalled that in the previous Hajj, the cost of the Masha’ir services was higher than expected while information concerning the amount was received belatedly.

“Other items on the agenda of the meeting will include a request by NAHCON for the MOHU to intervene with the Mutawif Company for African Non- Arab Countries to release pending refunds of some services paid for, but not rendered or poorly rendered during the 2022 Hajj exercise.

“NAHCON also plans to reiterate its desire for quality of Masha’ir facilities in 2023 Hajj to correspond with the value of the amount that would be charged.

“Also on the front burner is a request for updates on the Makkah Route initiative project as well as the Commission’s plan on transportation services in the kingdom during the Hajj,” Usara stated.

In another development, principal officers of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria will assume office today in preparation for the commencement of academic programmes.

A former Vice Chancellor of the IBB University, Lapai, Professor Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare, has been appointed Interim Rector of the Hajj Institute.

While the registrar of the institute, Ibrahim Abubakar Jalingo, assumed office last Friday, Maiturare, who lectures at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, assume office today.





