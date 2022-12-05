Angry mob destroys security tower as commercial tricycle operator killed in plateau

Some angry mob destroyed the Security Tower station on Sunday night following the alleged killing of a commercial tricycle operator during a disagreement between him and some security agents at Dutse Uku area of Jos Noth local government area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness who pleaded to be anonymous told the Tribune Online that the tricycle operator was stopped by a combined team of policemen and vigilantes at a checking point at Dutse Uku at about 8:00 p.m. but refused to stop to avoid being arrested.

The source stated that the tricycle operator refused to stop because he had violated the 6:00 pm order for all commercial tricycle operators to stop operation as part of the means to curb criminal activities within the metropolis.

It was gathered that one of the security men at the checkpoint suddenly pulled the trigger and shot the tricycle operator on the run; the bullet hit him in the back, fell down, and died instantly.

Another source narrated that: “The incident occurred at Dutse Uku; I cannot say if it was vigilantes or uniformed men that killed the tricycle rider, but the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m.

“Hoodlums at Rikkos went on a rampage and destroyed the Dutse Uku checkpoint, and the Lalong Security Tower at Dutse Uku was vandalized.”

A man who identified himself as Ibrahim Bichi also said, “From what we gather, the security opened fire on the man, but we are yet to confirm his identity. There has been no arrest yet because it was a mob that vandalized the facility. We are scared and pray that another crisis does not break out and innocent people are made to pay for what they know nothing about.”

However, the death of the tricycle operator was said to have sparked off a row between the security men and the youths in the area, who quickly mobilized to protest the killing and in the process confronted the policemen.

It was learned that the aggrieved youths pulled down the security barricades and vandalized the facility, which was meant to be used to monitor activities in the crisis-prone community.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said the command was aware of the incident, adding that an investigation has commenced on the incident to ascertain what transpired.

