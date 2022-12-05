8 things women do when they are in love

Women tend to be highly secretive about their feelings for men. When a woman is in love with you, you will notice a few changes in her personality. Interestingly, she expects you to identify these signs that she’s deeply in love with you and approach her with a proposal. Sometimes men can just be completely clueless regarding love and romance.

You might assume that a girl is obsessed with you even when she’s not. And, you might think that a girl only sees you as a friend, even though she’s obsessively in love with you. It’s just part of the natural problems that arise with gender differences.

Learning how to determine if she’s honestly in love with you is a skill that every man needs to learn. So how do you find out if she’s deeply in love with you? Here are some things women do when they are in love.

1. She cares for you like a mother

You would know how much she truly loves you based on how she takes care of you. Her motherly instinct makes her do everything to ensure you do not get sick and stay well. She selflessly and subconsciously does all these things for you because she’s deeply in love with you.

2. She is willing to sacrifice for you

A woman who loves you can sacrifice her own needs for you. A girl cannot just come out and do such things for you without having feelings for you. Women make sacrifices for the person they are in love with.

3. She’s kind and patient

No matter how many headaches you give her, she cannot keep herself from being kind to you. Even if she gets mad at you for being stubborn, at the end of the day, she will soften up and ask how you have been. She is always patient with you because she chooses to see your good side.

4. She forgives you

No matter how many times you hurt her or disappoint her she will always forgive you. She chooses to forget your failures and gives you a lot of second chances. She does not focus on your mistakes and flaws.

5. She does not tolerate your bad behaviour

Despite her love, she will never tolerate your negative behaviour like drinking. It does not matter to her if you are not pleased with her disapproval. What is important to her is that you get rid of those actions or things that can harm you.

6. She encourages and supports you in reaching your dreams





She wants you to reach your dreams because she wants you to be happy. She loves you and wants you to be fulfilled and successful as a person. For this reason, she will always encourage you to pursue your goals, especially during times when you are frustrated with yourself. She will do her best to help and support you all the way.

7. She stays with you in your darkest times

During discouraging times, she’s always there to boost your self-esteem. She believes that you are a great person and you have a lot of capabilities. She won’t leave you just because you are a mess. She will help you see your worth again and get back on your feet.

8. She won’t take you for granted

She will make you feel her true love by appreciating everything you do for her. She does not forget to thank you, even for the little things you do for her. She is sensitive to your needs and feelings, so she does not waste your efforts.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE