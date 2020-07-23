NAHCO parleys KPMG on 5-year transformation plan

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (Nahco) is working with the financial audit giant, KPMG for the implementation of a five-year transformation plan that will further take the company to a greater height.
The five-year implementation period which started in 2019 is expected to last through 2023.
The Group Managing Director (GMD) of NAHCO, Mrs Tokunbo Fagbemi, dropped this hint at the virtual Annual General Meeting, held recently, to review the year ended December 31, 2019.
According to Fagbemi: “In 2019, the implementation of the five-year 2019 to 2023 transformation plan, which was developed in 2018 after a business review of the company by the board and management, commenced with a 12-month programme code named ‘Project Falcon’.
“NAHCO staff and management are working with KPMG in the implementation and this has started with focus on operational excellence, culture transformation and optimising technology.”
Equally, the Chairman of NAHCO, Dr Seinde Fadeni earlier at the AGM stated that the transformation agenda of the handling company being facilitated by KPMG was on course, saying: “This transformation agenda includes our five-year strategic plan and this plan is anchored on five strategic pillars and three key enablers.
“The strategic transformation pillars are: operational excellence, digital transformation, people and culture transformation, organic and inorganic growth, and diversification. The key enablers are: adequate funding and capitalization, financial grip and enhanced risk management.”
The GMD used the opportunity to also confirm that within the period under review that the company’s profit before tax increased to N1.340 billion while operating cost decreased by 1.4 per cent with the administrative expenses decreasing by 12.1 per cent.
Within the year, Fagbemi explained that the group expended resources into re-fleeting, which produced immediate result as the company was able to provide a more efficient service, reduced degreasing and cost of maintenance.
