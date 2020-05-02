NAFDAC refutes PAXHERBAL claim on drug for treatment of COVID-19

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has disassociated itself from PAXHERBAL advertorial claim that it has developed a drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

PAXHERBAL is a clinic and a research laboratory, also known as Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratory, a Nigerian alternative medicine product manufacturing company.

It had issued an advertorial to the public titled: “An official statement by Pax herbal on the treatment of COVID-19.”

The advertorial claimed that Pax Herbal Clinic has developed a new drug called: PAX CVD PLUS for the treatment of COVID-19 and that the laboratory is working with NAFDAC to speed up approval for the use of the drugs.

The advertorial was also alleged to have claimed that NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, has appointed experts to work with Paxherbal on what the laboratory described as a special project.

Meanwhile, in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Saturday, NAFDAC DG refuted the collaboration, adding that the laboratory was yet to be registered with the agency or listed for the treatment of COVID-19.

“The attention of the Agency has been drawn to an advertorial from Paxherbal clinic and research laboratories, NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that PAX CVD PLUS has not been registered nor listed for treatment of COVID-19.

“To set the records straight, at no time did the DG or anyone in the agency appoint any expert or staff to work with Paxherbal on any project.

“The company wrote a letter to NAFDAC informing the agency about their development of an antiviral plant-based drug with potential to treat COVID-19 and an invitation to join their research team.

“The Agency politely declined since as a regulator of clinical trials, participation would be a conflict of interest.

“However, we encouraged them to carry out clinical trials which should be under strict supervision of the agency to establish efficacy of their product.

“However, the clinical trial has not taken place,” NAFDAC said.

According to the agency, it was unfortunate that PAXHERBAL has made claims that were not backed up by facts and this response was intended to correct the erroneous impression created by the advertorial.

(NAN)

