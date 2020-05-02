Another 14 Almajiris brought from Kano test positive for coronavirus in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Saturday night announced that another 14 Almajiris who were brought from Kano State have tested positive for coronavirus.

Early this week, 21 Almajiri who were brought from Kano were found to have been infected of coronavirus and were immediately isolated.

However, in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media, the state standing committee was briefed that 14 more positive cases were recorded from Almajiris who were brought from Kano State.

According to the statement: “The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 has been briefed that 14 more positive results were recorded today from almajiris who were repatriated from Kano. The committee was advised that the figure may rise when test results that are being awaited are received.

“The Standing Committee was also informed that the repatriated almajiris are accommodated in one location, and have not mingled with the community.

“The Standing Committee on Covid-19 was updated that these new positive results have increased active cases in the state to 41 and that one Covid-19 fatality has been recorded. Most of these 41 active cases are almajiris from Kano.

“Further progress on expanding testing capacity was also reported. Installation of a PCR machine has commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital. When accredited by the NCDC, this will increase to three the number of Covid-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State.

“The Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission.

“The inconveniences being endured by Kaduna State residents require that their sacrifices be rewarded by robust enforcement of border lockdowns, to eliminate the spread of Covid-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of State laws and FG prohibition of inter-state travel.”