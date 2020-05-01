The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his daughter-in-law along with six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus.

A test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the Dokpesi family came out positive for eight members of the family.

High Chief Dokpesi and the affected family members have been evacuated by the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where his son is already receiving treatment.

Speaking on Friday shortly after the arrival of the NCDC Ambulance, High Chief Dokpesi said he was feeling well. “I am quite OK, I feel very well,” he said, an indication that his condition is still asymptotic.

On Monday, the Chairman of the DAAR Board was the first to test positive for COVID-19 after symptoms which he said were similar to malaria. But following persistent bouts of cough, he decided to reach out to the NCDC. His test later turned out positive.

Contact tracing immediately commenced with his family members including his father, High Chief Dokpesi and members of his household.

The test was later extended to senior management and members of staff who had been in close contact with the company’s index case.

The FCT Health Authorities had also carried out an immediate fumigation of the entire DAAR Headquarters building sitting aloft the Kpaduma hills in Asokoro District Of Abuja.

