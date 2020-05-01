Lagos discharges Polish, Filipino, 24 Nigerians after testing negative for coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 26 more patients have been discharged from isolation centres in the state having tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus.

He said those discharged included 14 males and 12 females, including two foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino.

The governor, who is the Incident Commander, revealed this on his twitter handle, saying the 14 of them were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

According to him, the new figure has brought the total number of confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos to 225.

According to the governor: “Today, 26 more COVID19Lagos patients; 14 males and 12 females including two foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino have been discharged from our Yaba and Onikan Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 14 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 12 from the Onikan Isolation Centre were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 225.”