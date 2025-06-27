NACOMYO urges reflection, unity as Muslims mark new Hijrah year

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), from its national headquarters, has congratulated the Ameer-ul-Mu’uminin, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as well as the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe, on the occasion of the New Hijrah Islamic Year 1447.

As the Muslim community bids farewell to the year 1446 and embraces the new year, NACOMYO encouraged reflection on the deep spiritual and historical significance of the Hijrah and its enduring lessons for contemporary society.

In a statement signed by its National President, Malam Sani Suleiman, NACOMYO averred that Hijrah, the migration of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madinah, marks the inception of the Islamic calendar and stands as a defining moment in Islamic history.”

It added: “It is a powerful symbol of the victory of faith over hardship, the triumph of perseverance in the face of oppression, and the unifying force of collective resolve. This historic journey underscores the importance of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering determination, especially during difficult times.

“In the context of Nigeria, the Hijrah offers critical lessons that can be harnessed to improve governance, bolster national security, and promote peace and development.”

“The leadership and vision demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) transformed the Muslim community and left a legacy of unity, justice and prosperity. His example shows the strength of unity and cohesion among diverse groups, the importance of peaceful coexistence, and the sanctity of human life.

“Furthermore, the Islamic principles of justice, accountability and transparency are timeless guides that can inform and enhance our nation’s governance structures.

“As the Muslim Ummah steps into the new Hijrah year, NACOMYO calls on Muslims and all Nigerians to reflect deeply on the values and principles of the Hijrah.”

The organisation urged everyone to take inspiration from this sacred journey to contribute to the building of a better Nigeria.

It emphasised the need to actively promote peace, unity, and understanding across all communities, and to work collaboratively toward fostering tolerance and cooperation.

In addition, NACOMYO called for a collective effort in striving for good governance by holding leadership accountable and upholding the ideals of transparency and justice.

“This new Islamic year is seen as an opportunity to renew commitments to Islamic values and to rededicate efforts towards creating a more prosperous, peaceful and equitable society,” it noted.