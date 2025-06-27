PHOTOS: Tinubu meets with Wike, Fubara, Rivers lawmakers 

PoliticsTop News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; suspended Governor of Rivers State, Similanayi Fubara; and suspended members of the state House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule.

Tribune Online learnt that the President, at the meeting, reconciled the parties involved in a political crisis that resulted in a declaration of emergency in the state on March 18.

Recall that President Tinubu, following a prolonged political crisis in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency in the state, suspended the governor, deputy, and state assembly members, and appointed a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas Ibok-Ete (rtd), who was later approved by the National Assembly. 

Tinubu, who blamed the governor while citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution for his decision, stated that the political crisis in Rivers posed a threat not just to security but also to the national economy.

However, the emergency rule declaration in Rivers State sparked outrage from political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their governors, pressure groups within and outside the state, other politicians, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). 

Weeks after his suspension, Tribune Online reports that Fubara broke his silence at an event in honour of the late elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, saying his spirit has left the government house for a long time, and the people should stop making a fuss about his reinstatement. 

Also, in an interview with select journalists in Abuja, the FCT minister also stated that he was never in support of the state of emergency by Tinubu because the governor was almost impeached. According to him, Tinubu’s action saved Fubara. 

Wike, who also claimed that two governors had brought Fubara to beg him, said he cried whenever he watched videos of the suspended governor’s speeches.

However, while neither the presidency nor the parties at the meeting have made any comment regarding the meeting, pictures suggest that the president has been able to reconcile the governor with the FCT minister and assembly members. 

Details later…

