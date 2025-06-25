NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced a new date for the commencement of its 2025 recruitment exercise, shifting the portal opening from Thursday, June 26, to Monday, July 14, 2025.

The notice, signed by the Secretary to the Board, was released on Wednesday, June 26, to inform the general public and prospective applicants of the change.

Tribune Online had earlier reported the initial recruitment announcement by CDCFIB, which generated nationwide interest among job seekers. The update on the change in the portal opening date comes amid heightened anticipation across various states.

“The Board’s portal address for prospective applicants desiring to apply to the service of their choice is now: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng,” the announcement read.

Applicants are reminded that the entire recruitment process is free of charge, and no form of payment is required to access or submit applications on the platform.

“All applications are free and do not attract any payment. Any inconvenience caused by this change is highly regretted,” the Board added.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board oversees recruitment into key paramilitary services in Nigeria, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the Federal Fire Service, among others.

Prospective candidates are advised to monitor the official recruitment portal and remain cautious of fraudulent platforms.