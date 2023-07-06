Candidates participating in the ongoing National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examination in Imo State have been urged to take their exams seriously in order to achieve excellent results.

The Commissioner for Education in Imo State, Prof Johncliff C. Nwadike, gave this charge while monitoring the progress of the NABTEB Examination at Government Technical College, Owerri.

Prof Nwadike advised the students of the College to appreciate the opportunity of attending a technical school because, upon graduation, they would become employers of labour instead of wandering the streets in search of jobs.

While wishing the students success in their English Language and other subjects, Nwadike also called on parents to enrol their children in technical schools where they can learn a trade that will equip them for life.

The Commissioner took the opportunity to encourage the Principal to revive and strengthen the Old Boys Association so that they can work together with the government and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to support the maintenance and growth of the school.

During the tour of the examination halls, the Vice Principal of Government Technical College, Owerri, Dr Mrs Blessing Njoku, affirmed that the 160 students sitting for the NABTEB Examinations conducted themselves well. She stated that the examinations, which began on June 26, 2023, have been progressing smoothly.

In a similar development, the Commissioner also visited OSU Technical College, Okohia in Isiala Mbano LGA to monitor the ongoing NABTEB Examinations.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction upon seeing that the Mathematics Examination was being conducted in strict compliance with the stipulated guidelines at the time of his visit. He commended the supervisory team and candidates for their good work while wishing them continued excellence.

However, the Commissioner expressed displeasure upon learning about the shortage of teachers, non-functioning departments, absence of toilet facilities, and dilapidated classroom blocks in the school.

The Commissioner urged the school Principal and her staff to revitalize the school to its former glory by seeking support from the school’s alumni and philanthropists in the community. He encouraged them to partner with the government to complete abandoned structures and address other needs of the school.

He stated, “Schools are better when the Head is proactive and the host community is supportive. Quickly apply for the posting of more teachers and make every effort to upgrade the school.”

The Principal of the school, Mrs Eucharia Ogoke, conducted the Commissioner around the exam halls and assured him that the examinations have been progressing smoothly. She expressed her gratitude to the Commissioner for his concern and provided suggestions on how to move the school forward.

Accompanying the Commissioner in the monitoring team were the Director of Universal Basic and Secondary Education, Dr P.N. Nlebedum, and other staff members of the Ministry.

