The contractor responsible for the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway lines, Mota-Engil Nigeria Limited, received heavy-duty equipment worth over $200 million at Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos.

The equipment, which arrived at the port during the week, is seen as a valuable addition to Mota-Engil’s already impressive inventory.

During the equipment delivery in Lagos, the company’s Logistics Manager, Mr Nuno Colaço, stated that this acquisition is a strategic investment for both the present and the future. He emphasized that the project is not only significant for the development of railway infrastructure in Nigeria but also for the entire West Africa region.

Mr Adekunle Oloyede, the Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Island Port, expressed his delight at the size of Mota-Engil’s import, considering the recent decrease in cargo throughput at the ports. He viewed it as evidence that the Nigerian economy is recovering.

Mota-Engil had previously taken delivery of equipment that was dispatched to various project sites. The latest arrivals include wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, crawler excavators, truck-mounted concrete pumps, concrete mixer trucks, telehandlers, motor graders, vibratory soil compactors, and many more.

Among its projects in Nigeria, Mota-Engil is involved in constructing the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway lines, the Sagamu-Benin expressway, and the Lagos-Badagry expressway, and is the reserved bidder for the 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

In 2018, Shoreline Group, a Nigerian energy and industrial conglomerate founded by Kola Karim, partnered with Mota-Engil to establish Mota-Engil Nigeria. With a business record of 77 years, Mota-Engil is rated by Deloitte as one of the top 100 construction companies globally.

The company operates in 28 countries across Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The Shoreline Group has expanded its presence beyond Nigeria to become one of Africa’s leading conglomerates, involved in power, energy, infrastructure, engineering, agriculture, and telecom sectors.

