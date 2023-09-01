As Nigeria expedites action towards achieving food security, biotechnology has been singled out by stakeholders as a key driver towards growing more food with the available lands.

Crop biotechnology, which is one of the many possible scientific options to improve agricultural productivity, has triggered increased interest in its consistent and substantial benefits.

As at 2018, 17 million farmers in 26 countries planted biotechnology crops spread across 191.7 million hectares. At the same time, it has sparked debate on its perceived risks and safety and is often caught in a maelstrom of controversy.

Dr Rose Gidado, the Director of Agricultural Biotechnology Department at the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) while presenting a paper titled ‘Advocacy Strategies for Agri Biotech Adoption in Nigeria’ during the 35th Annual Conference of Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN) in Abuja, harped in the importance of balancing issues and concerns surrounding agriculture biotechnology.

Dr Gidado said mutual understanding and dialogue will enable the global community to understand the attributes of crop biotechnology and assure acceptance by the public.

She said to improve the understanding of agricultural biotechnology, and how its products contribute to personal well-being, a strategic plan for public communications is important.

Communication, according to her, is one of several key variables needed to create an enabling environment for agriculture biotechnology.

The expert further noted that efforts to encourage stakeholders to participate in evidence-based discussions are needed to allow decisions to be made to build consensus regarding the acceptance and adoption of the technology.

Gidado maintained that advocating for the adoption of agricultural biotechnology in Nigeria requires a well-thought-out strategy that addresses the concerns and interests of various stakeholders, including farmers, policymakers, scientists and the general public.

While giving a step-by-step guide to developing effective strategies for agri-biotech adoption in Nigeria, Dr Gidado said “begin by conducting a thorough assessment of the current agricultural landscape in Nigeria. Understand the challenges faced by farmers, such as pest infestation, crop diseases, and low yield, which agricultural biotechnology can potentially address.

“Identify and collaborate with like-minded organizations including agricultural associations, scientists, community leaders, and research institutions leaders, medical leaders, value chain partners and NGOs that support biotechnology adoption.





“Develop a comprehensive educational campaign to inform key stakeholders and the public about the benefits and safety of agricultural biotechnology.

“Work closely with farmers and farmer associations to understand their needs and concerns. Conduct field demonstrations to showcase the benefits biotech crops, such as increased yields, reduced pesticide use, and improved crop resilience

“Engage with policy makers and regulatory authorities to advocate for science-based regulations that ensure the safe and responsible adoption of biotechnology.”

