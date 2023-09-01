The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has placed a ban on signing out activities for final year students of the institution.

This was contained in a press release signed by both the President of Unilorin Student’s Union, Faji Tobiloba and the Public Relations Officer, Balogun Abdullahi Abiodun.

According to the statement, the directive was given by the University’s Directorate of Student Affairs Unit.

The statement reads, “This is to inform students of the Better-By-Far University that owing to the directive from the management of the Student Affairs Unit, sign-outs:

“(i) involving making inscriptions on white vests;

“(ii) car awareness; and

“(iii) pouring water on each other, embarked upon by Final Year Students are *banned* with immediate effect. Final year students are advised to adhere to this directive. Thank you.”

Signing out activities, such as writing inscriptions on white shirts of graduating students, symbolise the end of an academic journey. It is usually done after the final paper of graduating students at higher institutions.