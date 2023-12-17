The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has commended the Federal Government for removing tertiary institutions in the country from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

NAAT then asked the Federal government to make adequate provision of funds for the payment of salaries and allowances of tertiary institutions’ workers.

NAAT National President, Ibeji Nwokoma, who said this in a statement he authored. The statement in full reads: “NAAT received with concern the news of approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the exemption of Federal Tertiary Institutions—Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education—from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, as announced by the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman.

“While NAAT appreciates the fact that by this action, University autonomy will be restored, however, we have our reservations on payment uniformity of salaries and allowances across Federal Tertiary Institutions, as it was achieved under IPPIS despite its shortcomings.

“NAAT, therefore, appeals to the Federal Government to ensure the prompt release of adequate funds for the payment of salaries and allowances of staff of Tertiary Institutions to avoid shortfalls and delays.

“With the exit of Federal Tertiary Institutions from IPPIS, NAAT is curious to seek clarification from the Government on the way forward, as nothing can exist out of nothing. Our Union advocates for the continuous use of a centralized payment platform to sustain the gains already achieved through IPPIS and reduce the incidence of over-bloated personnel costs and ghost workers being major reasons for the creation of IPPIS. We urge the Government to prioritize all aspects of funding Tertiary Education for sustainable and overall national growth and development.

“We also urge the Management of Tertiary Institutions to seize this opportunity to restore public confidence in their ability to manage resources prudently for efficient service delivery.

“We hope the Government will not use this exit to shy away from its responsibility of proper funding of Education at all levels as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.”