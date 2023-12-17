The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress has urged Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to publicly condemn the actions of his appointee, Nyesom Wike, in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Yoruba youths expressed concern that the President’s silence might lead many to assume his support for Wike’s actions.

The group stated, “We appeal to President Tinubu to take note of and act on the necessary steps to save Nigeria. The President should openly denounce the assault on democracy in Rivers State and direct all government institutions to act in accordance with the law.

“President Tinubu should call Nyesom Wike to order, insisting that he focuses on his current role as the Minister of FCT, a responsibility he has neglected while attempting to control Rivers State as a puppet master.

“President Tinubu should demand that Wike make a choice: whether to remain as FCT Minister or return to Rivers State as a political figure, whether in the PDP or the APC, and whether he stands for democracy or chaos.

“If Wike persists in obstructing peace in Rivers State, he should be relieved of his ministerial position, allowing him to concentrate on local state politics without dragging President Tinubu’s name into the mess he is creating.”

The group also called on the 27 Rivers lawmakers who defected to reconsider their actions.

“Furthermore, we urge the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members to seek proper legal guidance on their options moving forward. It appears they lack sound legal counsel based on their past and ongoing actions.

“We state this because the rest of Nigeria will hold them, individually and collectively, liable, along with Wike, for any breach of peace in Nigeria arising from their misadventure.

“We appeal to the judiciary, emphasizing its role as the hope of the Nigerian masses and a bulwark against the descent into dictatorship and fascism championed by Wike and some undemocratic elements in other states.

“The judiciary must clarify that it is not for hire, countering insinuations by individuals like Wike. The National Judicial Council (NJC) must ensure it sanctions any judicial officer lending their court for judicial shopping in the Rivers State crisis. The NJC must remind lower courts that they cannot overturn Supreme Court rulings on any matter. In this regard, we urge Justice Donatus Okorowo to investigate how and why his name was linked to inducement so that those spreading such insinuations can be held accountable.”

