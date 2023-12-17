The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its maiden edition of the Christmas carol of five lessons on Sunday to celebrate the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The event, themed “Endless Thanksgiving,” took place at the party’s secretariat on Acme, Ikeja, Lagos. It was attended by the governor of Lagos State, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Tayo Ayinde, the wife of the governor, Mrs (Dr) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, National youth leader of the party, Hon. Dayo Israel, chieftains and members of the party in the state, Royal fathers, chiefs, top government functionaries, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, religious and ethnic leaders.

In his goodwill message, the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Tayo Ayinde, charged Lagosians to be optimistic and committed to the growth and development in the state.

He said, “This is the maiden edition of Christmas carol organized by the party. The first of its kind. Mr chairman, this legacy you have set for yourself will outlive you. We cannot forget that under your watch you have produced the first president from Lagos State.

It is an honor to join the chairman, executive, and members of the party at this year’s Christmas carol. We have every reason to be thankful for what God has used our party to achieve at the center, state, and local government.

As we come together in unity and love surrounded by the festive season, let us remind ourselves and surround ourselves with the theme of endless thanksgiving.

It could not have been by human power but by the grace of God. The journey of the APC is by resilience and we should also remember the value that binds us.

As a fellowship in the spirit of the season, let us remember our father and leader, the president of the country, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Let us continue to pray to God to continue to guide him on the path of progress and prosperity for the country. As we look back to challenges of the past, let us be grateful for the lesson learnt and our thanksgiving should not be confined to the past.

Let us approach the coming year with optimism and commitment to growth. As we express our endless thanksgiving let us continue to work for the growth of our State and the nation. We are in the season of thanksgiving and praise worshiping. I will like you to join me in praising the most High God.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi charged members to be resolute and remain hopeful in the Lord and the ruling APC as the coming year 2024 assures of abundant goodness of the Lord.

He said, “Today, we have come before the Lord to thank him for being alive as the year 2023 winds down. It is not by our might or design that we have come this far. It is the good Lord that has spared our lives.

By the design of our creator, not all have witnessed this day. May of them have wisdom and knowledge but all those came to naught as they are not with us today.

It is therefore not by might but by his grace. We in APC particularly in Lagos state appreciate the goodness and mercy of the Lord over our party in the last general elections. We don’t take this victory for granted.

We do not see the grace the Lord gave us as our making. It is only God. I welcome you to this gathering where we bid 2023 goodbye and welcome the new year 2024.

I enjoin you to feel free to share the goodness of the Lord in this coming year as we raise our voices for the goodies the year 2024 is coming with. My prayer is that we will not Labour in vain. I wish you all a wonderful season.”

The first reading of the event was extracted from the book of Genesis 3:1-12.

Titled the fall of man, the Bible verse was read by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth leader of the party, Hon. Dayo Israel.

The second Bible reading reflecting the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ was taught by the SSG, Barr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

The third teaching was read from Matthew 1:18-25 by Princess Orelope Adefulure, the Senior Special Adviser to the president on SDGs.

She was represented by Hon. Ajoke Obe, vice chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA.

First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs (Dr) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu read the fourth teaching of the Christmas carol from the book of Luke 2:8-20.

And the last and fifth reading of the Christmas Carol was read by former deputy governor of Lagos state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye from John 1:1-14.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE