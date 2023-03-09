Femi Akinyemi

Nigerians have reacted to the postponement of the governorship and house of assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Many Nigerians took to social media to express their thoughts on the news of the postponement.

INEC postpone election go 18th of March ke?

Na why I nor dy like sleep for night for this country be this

Anytime you sleep wake up, new development don show

No wonder Kiss Daniel said “Don’t sleep, Don’t sleep, Wake up”.

So that the old naira notes can circulate very well to enable them buy votes. Or they want the youths to return back to school so they won’t be able cast their votes for the right candidate. What are they up to again. Our eyes are on them





Rather than rushing, it would be prudent for INEC to postpone the election by a month to allow ample time to address the mess they have created.

What’s with you people and giving news at odd hours? Abi admin dey tweet from club?

INEC Chairman Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu and his fellow directors have something under their cupboards that they’re still hiding from the Nigerian state and its masses.

Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu want to try manipulate his way into the iREV server that they’ve already manipulated.

You can’t hide

INEC Chairman Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu and his fellow directors have something under their cupboards that they’re still hiding from the Nigerian state and its masses.

Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu want to try manipulate his way into the iREV server that they’ve already manipulated.

@inecnigeria unfortunately, we’ve come to a place where your assurances & reassurances mean exactly NOTHING to Nigerians. You have flagrantly failed on your promises to Nigerians, without recourse to what it does to your reputation. Too bad! Posterity will never forget you all

What a country after 62 years we can’t run ordinary election gaint of Africa Indeed. 301 billion naira for this level of unpreparedness should be criminal offence!!

Shame on you INEC

The money given to them could have provided different BVAS to be used for governorship election. They should have expected the challenge that leads to the postponement 🤔

When we accommodate excuses from public agencies, it means we truly enjoy the mediocre performance from them. (Maybe you have a relative there and are benefiting from them) I read the release and I ask myself, “Is this what you budgeted 300 billion naira for?”

After giving INEC lots of money to make sure they’re ready doing the elections yet this is what we received. Nonsense INEC

Conducting elections has suddenly become a difficult issue. Well, assess your system before the rescheduled date. If you have changed your mind on the deployment of BVAS, notify Nigerians on time. By the way, pls, don’t password IReV during the governorship election.

If you don’t do the right thing you will still shift the date again. Nigeria needs a transparent election which is not hard. Don’t allow money to becloud your judgement at the detriment of others. Thank you.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the commission's top officials were in a closed-door meeting over the governorship election on Wednesday evening

“While the ruling of the Tribunal makes it possible for the Commission to commence the preparation of the BVAS for the Governorship and State Assembly elections, it has come far too late for the reconfiguration to be concluded. Consequently, the Commission has taken the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the Governorship and State Assembly elections which will now take place on Saturday 18th March 2023. By this decision, campaigns will continue until midnight of Thursday 16th March 2023 i.e. 24 hours before the new date for the election.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but it is necessary to ensure that there is adequate time to back up the data stored on the over 176,000 BVAS machines from the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on 25th February 2023 and then to reconfigure them for the Governorship and State Assembly elections. This has been the practice for all elections, including the period when the Commission was using the Smart Card Readers.”

