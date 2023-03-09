Terna Chikpa – Jalingo

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo Taraba state, and the Independent national electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, cleared Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the authentic governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

INEC also admitted that senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s name is on their portal as the authentic candidate of the APC and urged Tarabans to disregard the fake news being spread around that Bwacha’s name is not on the INEC Portal.

Justice Bala KS Usman in his ruling in a suit filed by the APC Taraba state and Bwacha seeking an explanation on why Bwacha’s name was not uploaded on the INEC Portal as APC governorship candidate for Taraba said, INEC has no legal right to delist Bwacha’s name on their portal since the APC acted according to the trial court order that a fresh primary is conducted.

Justice Usman said he lack jurisdiction to interpret the Supreme Court judgement and was standing on the local ground of the trial court since the case has nothing to do with the Supreme Court judgement.

Meanwhile, INEC while testifying in court, denied that they have not delisted Bwacha’s name on their website. After a fresh primary of the party for the position was conducted and monitored by the Commission, they immediately uploaded the candidate (Bwacha) as the authentic governorship candidate of the party and his name remains on their website as the authentic governorship candidate of APC for Taraba state.

Tribune Online reports that chief David Sabo Kente, one of the defeated APC governorship aspirants had also applied to be joined in the case as an interested party, seeking the removal of senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s name on the INEC website as the governorship candidate of the party but the court strike out his application for lack of substance.

Taraba state APC publicity secretary and the spoke person of the Bwacha gubernatorial campaign council, Mr Aaron Artimas while reacting to the court judgement said, the clarification was a landmark victory for Taraba.

Artimas said the judgement put to rest and cleared the fake news campaign of the PDP against his candidate that Bwacha was not on the INEC Portal so, voting for APC would be a wasted vote.

“The court and INEC have cleared the lies of PDP against the APC and it is now clear for Tarabans to vote for senator Emmanuel Bwacha as governor of Taraba state. Bwacha’s name is on the INEC Portal and he remains the authentic governorship candidate of APC.

“I want to call on all Tarabans to be informed that Bwacha is the APC governorship candidate, his name is on the INEC Portal, the court and INEC have cleared the fake news being spread by the PDP against Bwacha and APC.





“Do not be received by the PDP that Bwacha’s name is not on the INEC Portal. Bwacha is on the portal, court and the INEC have cleared him and he is on portal.

“Bwacha is the only person to make Tarabans smile again as the well Jolly Nyame and Late Danbaba Suntai did. He would bring good governance and make Taraba a reference point of development for all Nigerians.

“Bwacha’s first project would be the payment of all outstanding pension and gratuity and the unity of all Tarabans. He will return all displaced persons to their ancestral homes and there would be no more ethnic clashes as being wetness in the state.

“These key issues are so dearly to Bwacha’s mind and he would tackle them first before embarking on the proper development of Taraba state,” Aaron reacted.

