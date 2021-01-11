N17.5bn outstanding bills from 2020 yet to be collected ― KEDCO

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Monday said over N17.589 billion was yet to be collected from customers across its franchise between January and December 2020.

According to the management, the uncollected bills was as a result of “zero payment, under-payment, half payment and part payments from our numerous customers and this often leaves huge outstanding which has accumulated to the above sum.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications (KEDCO), Comrade Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

He disclosed that the huge amount, if paid, would aid KEDCO in its quest to make service delivery with regard to power distribution better and more effective in the interest of customers.

His words: “We are encouraging customers to kindly pay the outstanding bills of 2020 and to also know that in 2021, KEDCO will no longer accept any of the above-listed payment norms by customers as payment shall only be accepted in full.

“We are in business and we are also accountable to other partners financially and the expectation for KEDCO from the market is 100 per cent remittance.”

MD/CEO of KEDCO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, also urged customers to pay their outstanding as well as current bills in same measures as what is required of KEDCO is “to remit to the market in order to guarantee satisfaction to all our partners.”

According to Dr Gwamna, KEDCO would not relent in its efforts to give maximum satisfaction to our customers in line with “our priority as a customer-centric organization.”

