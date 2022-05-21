My wife screams another man’s name whenever I’m having sex with her, man tells court

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
My wife denied responsibility He impregnated my daughter, I scaled the fence Court to rule on Friday as FG, resident doctors agree to negotiation, Ondo court jails farmer, Court stops Zamfara House, Court remands 58-year-old Man, Two in court for beating up police, I took loan to pay our rent My wife denied me sex I had 20 miscarriages court, court My husband ran away from home DPO vs fashion designer court Court symbol

A man of Ndola, Zambia, has filed divorce against his wife who always screams another man’s name when the two were being intimate.

According to Zambia Observer, Joseph Muwanasi said he was fed up with his wife, Beatrice Sakala, who was fond of calling her lover’s name in bed.

“During love making, she always screams another man’s name and always blames it on the alcohol she took, ” he said.

He told the Ndola main local court that she always screams the name of a Mr Sememba, a man he suspected of dating her.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Crime & Court

My husband sold furniture in my room for food —Wife tells court

Crime & Court

My husband says he’d rather feed dogs than me —Wife

Crime & Court

My 70-yr-old husband is dating my friend, patronises commercial sex workers —Wife

Crime & Court

My husband brags that he is head of our home but never provides food for the family…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More