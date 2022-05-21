My wife screams another man’s name whenever I’m having sex with her, man tells court

A man of Ndola, Zambia, has filed divorce against his wife who always screams another man’s name when the two were being intimate.

According to Zambia Observer, Joseph Muwanasi said he was fed up with his wife, Beatrice Sakala, who was fond of calling her lover’s name in bed.

“During love making, she always screams another man’s name and always blames it on the alcohol she took, ” he said.

He told the Ndola main local court that she always screams the name of a Mr Sememba, a man he suspected of dating her.

