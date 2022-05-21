My husband says he’d rather feed dogs than me —Wife

•I’m not divorcing her —Husband

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
My husband says My husband gives me N120 Man gets jail sentence I cut my wife’s finger I’ve not set eyes on my husband

A divorce-seeking woman, Zuwaira Tasi’u, told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, that her husband said he would rather feed dogs than provide for her.

Zuwaira, who resides in Rigasa in Kaduna, made this known in her testimony in court.

“When my sister died, I took permission from my husband to visit my family in Kano. He also gave me the permission to stay longer to assist my mother with house chores and other household activities.

“After spending two months and some days, he called and told me to remain where I was. He said he’d prefer to feed dogs than feed me again,” she said.

Zuwaira, after praying the court to ask her husband to confirm the status of their marriage, later prayed for termination, saying that she can no longer live with him.

The defendant, Sulaiman Musa who also lives in Rigasa, told the court that he has not divorced his wife.


“She can move back in,” he said.

Musa, through his counsel, A.A. Shariff, alleged that he permitted his wife to visit her family in Kano.

“I was told that she went to another village far from Kano after the condolence visit before coming back to Kaduna,” he said.

After listening to the couple, the judge, Murtala Nasir, directed the couple to invite their parents to resolve all issues amicably.

Nasir confirmed that Sulaiman and Zuwaira were still married.

He then adjourned the case.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Crime & Court

My husband sold furniture in my room for food —Wife tells court

Crime & Court

My wife screams another man’s name whenever I’m having sex with her, man tells court

Crime & Court

My 70-yr-old husband is dating my friend, patronises commercial sex workers —Wife

Crime & Court

My husband brags that he is head of our home but never provides food for the family…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More