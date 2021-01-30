My wife planned suicide after she squandered N2m I gave her

A man, Abiola Azeez, has approached Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that his wedlock to his wife, Ayobami be brought to an end.

The plaintiff, who stated that he had been married to his wife for five years alleged that she was troublesome and refused that he had rest of mind.

According to him, Ayobami went to the extreme when she planned taking her own life.

The plaintiff stated that he could no longer condone his wife’s misbehaviour and thus prayed the court to stop their marriage.

Ayobami refused to come to court after being served a court summon and hearing.

Abiola explained that: “Ayobami has consistently made life difficult for me since we got married five years ago. We are always at logger head. It is obvious that we do not complement each other.

“My lord, my wife’s hobby is fighting. She is troublesome and derives pleasure in fighting me.

“Ayobami refused that I have a say in our home. She lords it over me at every given opportunity.

“My life has been stagnant since we got married. I have not made any significant progress as a result of the crisis in our marriage.

“My lord, to crown these, we have no children. All efforts to ensure that my wife gets pregnant have proved abortive.

“Ayobami once planned to poison herself. I woke up in the middle of the night to find her writing a suicide note. If I had delayed a little longer she would have been a dead person by now.

“Not giving up on our relationship, I thought of what I could do to make her happy and came up with the idea of building her a house.

“I was expecting my wife to be excited about this, but to my disappointment, she turned down my offer. Ayobami instead requested that I gave her N2,000,000, 000 which I did.

“I thought she wanted to invest the money in her business, but she squandered the whole sum.

“My lord, I was away on a business trip and on my return, I met an empty house. My wife had left with all my property. She went with my plasma television, refrigerator, a set of chairs and two sets of beds among others.

“I left all these to her but she still come to my place to cause trouble.

My lord, Ayobami has stressed me enough. She will kill me if you don’t separate us.

“All I pray the court is that it grant me my prayer of divorce and restrain Ayobami from coming to fight me in my house or at the office,” the plaintiff stated.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved their wedlock. He advised the two to maintain peace.

