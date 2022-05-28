My troublesome ulcer

I am a 25 -year old Teacher. I have been battling with stomach ulcer for the past two years. Now my condition has not improved. Please let me know what else to do.

Stella (by SMS)

Although you did not mention whether or not you are under any form of Medical supervision for your stomach ulcer, an urgent review of your case by a specialist doctor is very important. Apart from the need to confirm that what you have is actually Stomach Ulcer, you also need expert advice on your medications and life style in order to handle the ailment.\

