My troublesome pimples

My face is full of pimples and I have done everything possible to remove them without any success. Kindly advise me on what to do. I am a 20- year old female undergraduate.

Priscillia (by SMS)

Some of the ways to treat pimples (acne) include; washing the face with a gentle cleanser, avoid irritants, protect your skin from the sun, avoid friction or pressure on your skin, avoid touching or picking acne-prone areas as well taking a shower after strenuous activities. Your doctor will also prescribe some drugs for your pimples. Kindly note that such medications work by reducing oil production and swelling or by treating bacterial infection. With most prescription acne drugs, you may not see results for four to eight weeks while it can take many months or years for your acne to clear up completely.

