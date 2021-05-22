My son is gay

I recently discovered that my 22- year -old son, a very brilliant graduate is a homosexual. Instead of having girlfriends, he goes about with ‘boyfriends’. My husband and I are seriously distressed by this discovery. He has refused to change despite our pleas. Kindly advise.

Modupe (by SMS)

You will need to enlist the assistance of an expert, such as a clinical Psychologist to see what can be done. However, if all attempts to dissuade him from his current sexual preference fails, you may have to leave him alone and support him with your prayers. In order to get over this rather painful discovery, you and your husband should find someone to talk to such as a trusted friend, relative, co-worker, or even a casual acquaintance. These trustworthy confidants can help both of you to soothe your sadness, and worries.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…