I have chronic pain in my foot

I am a 42 -year- old mother of two. I have been having severe burning pains in my left foot for the past six months. I have used a lot of pain killers without any respite. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Ibukun (by SMS)

Long standing cases of feet pain can be caused by affectations of the bones, ligaments and tissues of the feet. Apart from fractures, some of which may need X-rays to confirm, torn ligaments or inflammations of these tissues may also be responsible for your problem. Inflammation can cause sharp, stabbing pains in your heel or in the bottom of your foot. A visit to your doctor for appropriate Laboratory and Radiological tests will certainly be helpful.

