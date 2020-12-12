My son has bow legs

My five-year- old son has very pronounced bow legs that make him walk in a very awkward manner. Kindly let me know what to do about him.

Chinwe. (by SMS)

Even though infants are born bowlegged because of their folded position in the mother’s womb bowed legs begin to straighten once the child starts to walk and the legs begin to bear weight. By age 3, the child can most often stand with the ankles apart and the knees just touching. If the bowed legs are still present, the child is called bowlegged. Bowlegs may be caused by many kinds of ailments. While blood tests may be needed to rule out some of the ailments, X-rays may assist in knowing more about the bone development. Special shoes, braces, or casts can be tried if the condition is severe or the child also has another disease. At times, surgery is necessary to correct the deformity in an adolescent with severe bowlegs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…